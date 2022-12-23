Liv Morgan's six-word reaction to a video of an incredible WWE moment featuring Ronda Rousey

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan reacted to throwback incredible WWE moment when she conquered Ronda Rousey.

On July 2nd, 2022, Liv won the Money in the Bank contract. Later that night, she cashed in her contract and beat Ronda Rousey and became the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

However, she eventually lost the title to The Baddest Woman on the Planet at the 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event owing to an ongoing feud. Earlier today, a fan shared a throwback video wherein the 28-year-old cashed her MITB contract at the PLE.

Even after having a short stint as the SmackDown Women's Champion and beating Ronda Rousey twice, Morgan has a six-word heartfelt reaction to winning the world title.

As she looks back to this moment and considers it the best night of her life, Morgan claimed she feels "goosebumps" thinking of winning the SmackDown Women's title for the first time.

"Gives me goosebumps every single time," Liv Morgan tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

Liv Morgan opens up on how she captured a WWE tryout session

The SmackDown star recently reminisced about how she got a tryout with the company. In 2015, Morgan signed a contract with WWE. She's now one of the blue brand's most popular wrestlers.

Fans have seen a more extreme side of her in recent months. However, we've mostly seen Morgan attack her opponents with weapons whenever she gets the chance.

During a courtesy visit on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Liv recalled how meeting with her personal coach set the wheels in motion for her WWE tryout and signing.

"I was fortunate enough to meet this world-renowned strength and conditioning coach named Joe DeFranco. He trains professional athletes. So, he trains Triple H, and after training with him for a week or two, he pretty much told WWE like, 'Hey, I have this girl here. She loves WWE; she's athletic, she's been training with me. I think she may be worth a look for a tryout.' So, they gave my information, and then six months later, I flew for my tryout, and then I got signed, and like the rest is history," Liv Morgan said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

On last week's episode of the blue brand, the 28-year-old star failed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles as she teamed up with Tegan Nox to take on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

What do you think is the next move for Liv Morgan in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes