Liv Morgan's words before injury could anger John Cena in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is known to be one of the most brutal stars in WWE when it comes to promo battles. However, her words in a recent segment could anger John Cena, or so veteran journalist Bill Apter believes.

Liv had a face-to-face with Nikki Bella on the June 9 episode of WWE RAW, where the latter returned to the company in a more active capacity. This immediately put her at odds with Liv, who believes she is currently the face of the women's division. The two exchanged harsh words, with Morgan even stating that she had a man while Nikki did not, seemingly referencing her divorce last year.

It’s worth mentioning that John Cena and Nikki Bella were a couple for over half a decade, and even became engaged before canceling their wedding in 2018.

Alluding to Nikki's personal life may not have been a smart move, according to Bill Apter, as Cena was also in the arena that same night. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran stated:

"Did you get that line that Liv Morgan threw, you know, Nikki was with John Cena forever, for years and years. And of course they broke up, Nikki's through marriage and divorced. Liv Morgan said, and also, I have a man, and you don't. And John Cena was in the arena the same night. Man, I wonder how that went over backstage." [2:44 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Bill Apter thinks another WWE legend will join Nikki Bella

According to Bill Apter, Nikki Bella will soon have Brie Bella by her side, considering how things are going.

During the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist talked about the circumstances surrounding Nikki's WWE return and stated:

"I think there is something going on where you know they are bringing her on from the reality world. I think there is gonna be a tie in somewhere with something else that she is doing besides just coming back in to come back in. I think we will see her sister back there, Brie Bella as well. And it's also gonna be the situation where it heated up the angle well... Liv Morgan saying it's me, I am the greatest girl in the whole world, you know the whole thing they did." [1:28 onwards]

Considering Liv Morgan is currently out of action due to an injury, it remains to be seen what is next for Nikki Bella in WWE.

