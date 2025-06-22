Nikki Bella is not returning to WWE alone, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella recently took on a more active role in WWE, returning on RAW. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that another star will be joining her soon.
Nikki was one of the most prominent stars in the Divas era, alongside her sister Brie Bella. Known as the Bella Twins were also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. According to Bill Apter, it would make sense to bring in Brie as well, especially on account of Nikki's seemingly cancelled feud with the injured Liv Morgan.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:
"I think there is something going on where you know they are bringing her on from the reality world. I think there is gonna be a tie in somewhere with something else that she is doing besides just coming back in to come back in. I think we will see her sister back there, Brie Bella as well. And it's also gonna be the situation where it heated up the angle well... Liv Morgan saying it's me, I am the greatest girl in the whole world, you know the whole thing they did. " [1:28 onwards]
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
Check out Apter's comments in the video below:
Teddy Long is not impressed with Nikki Bella's return to WWE
While Nikki's return to WWE has caused ripples in the wrestling community, Hall of Famer Teddy Long is not very affected.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long talked about how he needed to be invested in the storyline to take an interest, as he didn't watch too much women's wrestling. He said:
"I don't keep up with the girls all that well, 'cause like I said 'I don't really watch 'em that much.' So, I mean, great decision I believe you know on their part, but like, I am kinda like you. I guess it has to grow on me." [1:04 onwards]
What is next for Nikki Bella in WWE? Only time will tell.
If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling along with an H/T for the transcription and embed the exclusive YouTube video.