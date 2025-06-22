Nikki Bella returning to WWE does not impress Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE legend Nikki Bella recently returned to the company in a more active capacity, inserting herself into the women's division before Evolution II. However, the ensuing storyline has not really made a fan out of Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

Bella is easily one of the most recognizable names in the women's division in the company's history, having been the face of the brand at one point alongside Brie Bella. The 41-year-old's return to action is seemingly an attempt to amp up the scene before Evolution II. With Liv Morgan feuding against her, it would have certainly made for an interesting storyline if the latter did not get injured on this week's edition of RAW.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked to share his opinion on Nikki returning. He said he doesn't follow women's wrestling much, but felt it was a good decision.

"I don't keep up with the girls all that well, 'cause like I said 'I don't really watch 'em that much.' So, I mean, great decision I believe you know on their part, but like, I am kinda like you. I guess it has to grow on me." [1:04 onwards]

Check out Long's comments in the video below:

Another WWE veteran commented on Nikki Bella's return

According to Vince Russo, Nikki was brought back into the fold because of the need for more star power for the all-woman premium live event.

Speaking on an episode of BroDown, the WWE veteran commented on how Netflix probably wanted to see a more established name in the programming. He said:

"Bro, I don't think she fits the women's roster at all. But I think this is what we've been talking about all along. Those numbers on Netflix continue to go down. Netflix, they want star power, bro. They don't know Giulia, they don't know the girl with the ram horns. They think Lyra Valkyria stinks. That's why Nikki was brought back into the fold. Only reason, bro." [From 9:53 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Nikki Bella in WWE, with her story with Liv Morgan getting derailed.

