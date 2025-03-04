Liv Morgan sends a 3-word message to Rhea Ripley after she loses her title on RAW

Liv Morgan couldn't hide her delight at Rhea Ripley losing her Women's World Championship on WWE RAW. IYO SKY won the title in the main event of the show, confirming she will enter WrestleMania 41 as the champion.

There is no love lost between Ripley and Morgan, who were locked in an intense feud for six months. The Judgment Day rubbed Mami's defeat in her face, posting multiple tweets about SKY dethroning her. She laughed at the situation before her latest post was a striking message directed at The Eradicator.

Taking to her official X/Twitter handle, Liv Morgan posted a photo of her kissing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to celebrate the fact that she has a title while Rhea Ripley doesn't. Morgan teamed with Raquel Rodriguez to win the titles from Bianca Belair and Naomi on RAW last week.

Morgan also posted it on her Instagram story, with a message for Rhea Ripley:

"Rhea can't relate 🤭🤷🏼‍♀️," she wrote.

Mami was distraught after losing her Women's World Title, cutting an emotional backstage promo following RAW. Her WrestleMania 41 status is now in doubt, with Bianca Belair set to challenge IYO SKY. It remains to be seen if Ripley is added to the match, considering The EST of WWE got involved in her title defense on Monday.

