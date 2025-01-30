Liv Morgan sends an emotional message to JD McDonagh after his heartbreaking injury on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh's freak injury during this week's episode of WWE RAW left the fans concerned for his well-being. He recently shared a post thanking his well-wishers on Instagram. Among the several comments, one was from his Judgement Day stablemate Liv Morgan, who wrote that she was already missing him.

McDonagh teamed up with Dominik Mysterio on the Monday night show to challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships. At one point in the match, the 34-year-old star attempted a Springboard Moonsault that went wrong, with his head banging into the announcer's table. Though JD McDonagh was able to finish the match, which he and Dominik lost, he collapsed while going to the back.

Trending

A few hours later, he updated his fans saying he could be out of action for a couple of months. McDonagh has now put up a new post on Instagram, where he expressed his gratitude for the love that has been pouring in. Liv Morgan, too, dropped an emotional message in the comments section for her stablemate.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

"Miss u already bro," wrote Morgan.

Screengrab of Morgan's comment [Credit: JD McDonagh's Instagram]

Vince Russo had a brutal assessment of JD McDonagh's injury on WWE RAW

On a recent episode of The Bump podcast, Vince Russo didn't hold back before criticizing McDonagh for putting his body at risk by attempting the Moonsault. Russo also took an issue with the wrestling world celebrating JD McDonagh choosing to continue the match after suffering the injury.

"What are we waking up to this morning? 'Oh, what a hero he is! Oh my God, he gutted it out. Holy s*it, JD McDonagh.' I'm watching this and the whole time I'm saying, 'You a*s, stay down. Stay the F down. Do you literally wanna wind up in a wheelchair? Stay down.' And he's being celebrated this morning because he continued the match with broken ribs and a punctured lung. What the freak is wrong with these idiots, bro?"

Expand Tweet

Considering the recovery time is at least two months, fans can potentially see JD McDonagh return to WWE in time for WrestleMania 41 in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback