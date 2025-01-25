Liv Morgan sends a four-word message after providing a massive update regarding her future

Liv Morgan sent a four-word message ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She also confirmed her entry into this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match on SmackDown last night.

Morgan was involved in a segment with Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and other superstars on this week's SmackDown. She has confirmed her addition to the Women's Royal Rumble Match alongside several other top superstars, who have also thrown their names into the hat.

On X (fka Twitter) Morgan shared a four-word message reacting to the Stamford-based promotions tweet about the former her entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year.

"Like a real woman" wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

Morgan is already planning to win another singles championship in WWE. She lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix premiere. However, Ripley's current focus remains on Nia Jax, who she will face at Saturday Night's Main Event tonight. The two reignited their feud after Jax confronted Ripley recently on the red brand.

Morgan has crossed paths with Ripley on three separate occasions with Rodriguez helping her Judgment Day stablemate. At Bad Blood 2024, Rodriguez assisted The Miracle Kid in retaining the Women's World Championship over Ripley, as she single-handedly dealt with The Eradicator.

Raquel Rodriguez wants to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez once again wants to get her hands on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Liv Morgan. The duo previously held the titles but the dynamics within them have changed.

Rodriguez and Morgan are current Judgment Day stablemates with Rodriguez briefly discussing the idea of them becoming three-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

"I definitely want to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship titles again with my girl Liv, so that we can be three-time Women’s Tag Team Champs. That’s a goal for sure that hopefully is something we’re gonna start pursuing soon," she said.

Liv Morgan will compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match next week, with Raquel Rodriguez likely to join her too.

