"I LOOOOOOOOOVE U" - Liv Morgan sends a heartfelt message to a heel WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently wished a "Happy Birthday" to her real-life friend, Mandy Rose.

At the Money In The Bank premium live event, Morgan won the Women's MITB briefcase. She defeated Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans. On the same night, she cashed in the contract on Ronda Rousey, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Morgan successfully defeated her arch-rival, Natalya, in a singles match.

Taking to social media, the SmackDown Women's Champion sent a heartfelt wish to the NXT Women's Champion on her birthday:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BADDEST, I LOOOOOOOOOVE U @MANDYSACS"

Check out Liv Morgan's Instagram story here:

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Mandy Rose was full of praise and appreciation for Liv Morgan

Mandy Rose recently expressed praise and appreciation for Liv Morgan.

On a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Rose expressed how happy she was for Morgan after she won the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rose further described her current relationship with Morgan and claimed that she deserved the win:

"Oh man, I'm so happy for Liv honestly,'' said Rose. "We were in NXT together, you know Liv and I have always been super close and this moment right here is just, it's I mean, talk about emotion, it's everything. Liv is, Liv is so well deserved to be in this position right now that I just, I just am so happy for I mean, we talk all the time and I just can't, can't stress how happy I am for her. She's killing it." (58:05- 58:34)

Morgan is scheduled to face her on-screen rival Ronda Rousey at the upcoming SummerSlam 2022 show for her first title defense.

Do you think Morgan can retain the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rousey one-on-one? Sound off in the comment section below.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far