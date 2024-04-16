Liv Morgan sends a horrible message to Rhea Ripley after legitimately causing her to vacate the Women's World Title

Rhea Ripley is no longer the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW, and it's all because of Liv Morgan. The latter's backstage attack last week saw Mami suffer a legitimate injury that has ruled her out for months.

Tonight's episode of the red brand opened with Ripley vacating her title, with Morgan interrupting her promo. The former SmackDown Women's Champion had to be held back by security guards but looked thrilled at her work. Liv stated that she didn't go far enough with her actions on WWE RAW.

She would go on to send a message to Rhea Ripley, who sent a tweet to remind everyone that she had been champion for 380 days. Liv Morgan responded to Mami's post with the lyrics of the iconic song 'Na Na Hey Hey Goodbye.' You know the one:

"Na na na na… na na na na… hey, hey, hey… GOODBYE," tweeted Liv Morgan.

This moment is justice in Morgan's eyes as she was injured at the hands of Ripley last July. The Eradicator assaulted Liv and injured her shoulder, causing her to miss six months of action. It remains to be seen if Mami has to miss a similar amount of time.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Rhea Ripley the best in her recovery from this injury. We hope she can return to the ring even better than before.

