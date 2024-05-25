Liv Morgan sends a message after becoming champion due to Dominik Mysterio's botched interference

Liv Morgan had the greatest moment of her WWE career at King and Queen of the Ring, as she finally won the Women's World Championship. The popular star defeated Becky Lynch in the show's opener, albeit under questionable circumstances.

Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match and slid a chair into the ring, seemingly for Lynch to use. However, Morgan took advantage of it instead. She hit a DDT on the chair while the referee was distracted, before hitting the Oblivion for the win.

Immediately upon returning backstage, Liv Morgan had a few words to say. In a reel posted on WWE's official Instagram handle, the new Women's World Champion declared her revenge tour is complete. She didn't acknowledge Dirty Dom, though, who inadvertently helped her win:

"I told you. I told each and every single one of you. I completed the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour! And you; you can cry about it," she said

Check it out below:

It remains to be seen what's next for Morgan and whether it's revealed that she and Dominik Mysterio are actually working together. It seems likely they are, following multiple subtle signs on WWE television ahead of King and Queen of the Ring.

