Liv Morgan sends a message after losing to Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan recently sent a message following her crushing loss to Becky Lynch in a hard-fought contest on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

Morgan and Lynch have been feuding for some weeks now. During the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match, The Man pinned her to earn a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. She interfered in Morgan's match against Nia Jax a few weeks ago on RAW.

The two women stepped inside the square circle on the Monday Night Show to settle their differences. As expected, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan brought the house down with a memorable contest. The two went for nearly 20 minutes and even earned the "This is Awesome" chants from the crowd. Ultimately, Lynch secured the win over Morgan.

Liv Morgan has taken to Twitter to send a message following her heartbreaking loss on WWE RAW. This hints that her revenge tour against Rhea Ripley continues despite the defeat on RAW.

"LMRT (Liv Morgan Revenge Tour)," tweeted Liv Morgan.

Following the match, Lynch and Morgan shook hands backstage. However, Nia Jax appeared out of nowhere and attacked them.

Will Liv Morgan make it to WWE WrestleMania 40?

Since Morgan has been regularly featured on RAW recently, it's safe to assume there's a chance she could be added to the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 40.

Liv Morgan's fans have been for her to be featured at 'Mania since she came up short at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Moreover, Rhea Ripley has been taking shots at her former tag team partner Morgan.

