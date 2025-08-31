Liv Morgan sends a message moments before Roman Reigns is hospitalized at WWE Clash in Paris

Roman Reigns was hospitalized after the brutal attack at WWE Clash in Paris. Liv Morgan sent a message moments before disaster struck for the OTC.The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was greeting the crowd at Paris La Défense Arena after his hard-fought win over Bronson Reed. Post-match, Reigns also choked out Paul Heyman and retrieved his sneakers from The Oracle, which had been stolen previously on RAW by Reed.On X/Twitter, Morgan sarcastically reacted to a WWE staff member cutting the laces of Reigns' shoes.&quot;Why Berkeley just cut that man’s laces like that,&quot; wrote Morgan.Check out Morgan's post on X:Morgan is injured and absent from WWE television. She suffered a shoulder injury on the June 16th episode of Monday Night RAW during a singles match against Kairi Sane.It looks like Reigns will also join Morgan on the list of superstars currently absent from WWE TV. The OTC was the victim of multiple brutal Tsunamis from Reed and Spears from Breakker. He was eventually carried out on a stretcher before Adam Pearce confirmed that the OTC had been hospitalized.Roman Reigns on the key lessons he learned from Vince McMahonRoman Reigns recently opened up about the key lessons he took from Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman asked the OTC to spend time with his family and stay ahead of the curve.Speaking on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Reigns said:“He would always tell me, and this is when I was so locked in at work that I wasn’t holding up my end on the other side. And he would just tell me, You’ve got to be present. When you go home, you have to be present. It doesn’t matter what you do out here. You have to be present. And I took that to heart so much (…) He’d always say, 'You want to be ahead of the curve, but not too far' (…) And in just so many different ways, and especially in business, that has just rang true.&quot;Roman Reigns was supposed to accompany his cousin Jey Uso later tonight at Clash in Paris. However, following the devastating attack by The Vision, it remains to be seen when Reigns will return to WWE television.