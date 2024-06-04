Liv Morgan sends a two-word message after her actions on WWE RAW

In the aftermath of this week's edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan took to social media to send a two-word message.

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Morgan became the new WWE Women's World Champion with help from Dominik Mysterio. On the following episode of Monday Night RAW, Morgan successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Lynch in a rematch. Post-match, she kissed Mysterio, sending shockwaves across the professional wrestling world.

On social media, Morgan sent a two-word message after her actions on this week's RAW. The 29-year-old tried to seduce Mysterio before Finn Balor's intervention. Later on the same show, she saved Mysterio from Braun Strowman, allowing The Judgment Day to take out the former Universal Champion:

Trending

"Good morning," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Samantha Irvin reacted to Liv Morgan claiming she "liked" kissing Dominik Mysterio

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan took to social media to claim she "liked" kissing Dominik Mysterio.

The post caught the attention of WWE personality and announcer, Samantha Irvin, who referenced Rhea Ripley in her comment. Irvin commented the following:

"He was crowding Mami lowkey tbh."

Expand Tweet

Morgan and Ripley were former tag team partners before the latter betrayed her tag team partner to join forces with The Judgment Day. The Eradicator went on to win the SmackDown Women's Champion before she was crowned the inaugural Women's World Champion.

At WrestleMania XL, she successfully defended the title against Becky Lynch before reigniting her feud with Morgan. After a brawl between the two superstars, Ripley was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship due to a shoulder injury.

It remains to be seen when Ripley gets the green light to make her in-ring return. Ripley is expected to resume her feud with Morgan once she returns to WWE programming.