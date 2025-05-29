Liv Morgan shares another internet-breaking video of Bayley from their yacht party

Liv Morgan has shared another video from Natalya's birthday party, which she recently attended alongside multiple other superstars. Morgan, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley were some of the superstars who were at the party.
The Role Model has already broken the internet once after she was seen rocking a bikini and enjoying her time off from in-ring competition. Her post on Instagram received tons of comments from fans, who took note of the same.
On her Instagram story, Morgan shared a new video of the yacht party. The video featured Bayley and multiple other superstars, who were seen enjoying themselves and having a good time. Bayley, specifically, once again caught the attention of many on social media.
Check out the video shared by Morgan on her Instagram story.
Becky Lynch took out Bayley before WrestleMania 41. She was ambushed backstage, forcing her to miss this year's show. The former WWE Women's Champion was set to team up with Lyra Valkyria and challenge Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
Bill Apter believes a Liv Morgan face turn is in the works
Bill Apter has suggested that The Judgment Day will undergo a major change, with Liv Morgan possibly turning babyface soon. Amid Morgan's absence, Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez into the mix. The former NXT Women's Champion hasn't officially joined the faction, but brought gifts for Dominik Mysterio and Carlito.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated the following:
"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer."
Morgan lost her return match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Kairi Sane defeated her after Perez accidentally distracted the reigning tag team champion.