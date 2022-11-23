Liv Morgan shares a cryptic tweet ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan shared a cryptic message ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Earlier this year, Morgan surprised fans as she grabbed the Money in the Bank briefcase. Later that night, she cashed in on Ronda Rousey and won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She became the first woman in the company to beat Ronda Rousey twice when she retained her SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam. However, Liv Morgan's fairytale 100-day title run ended after she faced a colossal loss to Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is trying to move ahead, as shown in her recent posts and demeanor. However, Liv ambiguously expressed that she is back at her roots by sharing a picture:

"Back to basics," she tweeted.

You can check out Morgan's tweet below:

Currently, there's one more spot left in the Women's WarGames match. Hence, fans have speculated that Bianca Belair could introduce Liv Morgan as the last member alongside Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Michin (fka Mia Yim).

What led to Liv Morgan's botch on WWE SmackDown?

Liv Morgan proved to WWE fans that she could go up against the best in the business when she defeated Ronda Rousey.

However, in a recent WWE SmackDown episode, Liv botched a table spot when she competed in a six-pack challenge. During the match, Raquel Rodriguez was about to put Sonya Deville through a table outside the ring when Morgan jumped into them both, knocking them down.

While the former SmackDown Women's Champion aimed to take both women through the table, she couldn't execute the spot flawlessly.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer noted that Morgan's botch on SmackDown resulted from miscommunication and 11th-hour changes to the match.

"There was a miscommunication, from what I understand. In the sense that it wasn't supposed to be like that, but it got changed like at the last second. I don't know if everyone knew. Liv dove off the barricade but didn't get far enough because originally, it was going to be a different spot."

From what Meltzer gathered, when all six women were going to the ring, the original spot for the match changed, and Morgan wasn't aware.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has shown a ruthless, aggressive side since losing the title at WWE Extreme Rules. However, fans will have to wait and see what's next for the 28-year-old.

What do you make of Liv Morgan's puzzling tweet? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes