Liv Morgan shares emotional update amid WWE hiatus

Liv Morgan is currently away from WWE but has just issued an emotional message to her fans while she works towards returning to the ring.

Morgan is currently on the shelf with a lingering shoulder injury, and at last word, there was no timeframe for her return. The 29-year-old has not wrestled since she and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on the July 17 edition of RAW.

While understandably disappointed about her injury, the self-proclaimed Queen of Extreme took to X/Twitter today to share a message of positivity.

"This life is beyond my wildest dreams. I grew up not thinking I was worthy and not thinking I could ever be good enough, so to finally achieve something no one or even myself thought I could.. it touches me to my core. I hope you guys never stop believing in yourselves," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Natalya responded to the message and wrote that the 2022 Women's Money In the Bank winner is "amazing" with a heart hands emoji.

Liv Morgan reveals new non-WWE project

Now that Liv Morgan is an accomplished pro wrestler, she is seemingly ready to take on Hollywood. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently announced that she has a role in a new dark comedy thriller, The Kill Room.

Morgan plays a character named "Emma" in the movie, which recently hit theaters. The cast includes Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar, Dree Hemingway, and Samuel L. Jackson. The former Women's Tag Team Champion commented on the project and shared the promotional poster.

"An opportunity I never thought I’d have & am so grateful for [folded hands emoji] Being apart of a film with such an iconic cast still has me shook y’all [laughing emoji] [face holding back tears emoji] This experience was so much fun & I can’t wait for more. Thank you to everyone that made this even remotely possible for me [folded hands emoji] @jylevine @yaleproductions @nicolpaone @wwe @thecjperry [hand heart emoji] [sparkles emoji] [hand heart emoji] [sparkles emoji] Go watch The Kill Room y’all [winking face with tongue emoji]," she wrote.

Morgan received many congratulatory messages from various WWE Superstars.

Do you think Liv Morgan will be back for the WWE Royal Rumble? Where does she rank on your list of all-time great women's wrestlers? Sound off in the comments section below!

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.