Liv Morgan shares future update amid WWE return rumors

Liv Morgan has shared an update on her future amid rumors of her return to WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has not competed in a match since July. She and Raquel Rodriguez were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions but dropped the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the July 17 edition of RAW. Sonya Deville went on to suffer a torn ACL shortly after the match, and Piper Niven named herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner moving forward.

Morgan has been keeping busy during her time away from the company. She was featured in the recently released film, The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

The 29-year-old took to social media to provide an update to fans on what she has been up to during her time away from WWE. She shared an image of her learning a script during an acting class and noted that she is "forever a student" as seen in her post below.

Liv Morgan is hoping to continue to do more acting work outside of WWE

Liv Morgan recently disclosed her desire to continue her acting career.

WWE shared an interview featuring Morgan while she was on set for The Kill Room movie. During the interview, Morgan noted that she was grateful to have a role in the film and she is hoping to be a part of many more projects in the future.

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching," said Liv Morgan. [From 00:04 - 00:46]

Raquel Rodriguez has made it known that she misses Liv Morgan on RAW. It will be fascinating to see if Morgan decides to reunite with Rodriguez or pursue a singles championship once again when she returns to the company.

