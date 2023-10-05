Absent WWE star reacts to Raquel Rodriguez begging her to return

An absent WWE Superstar has reacted to Raquel Rodriguez's plea for her to return to the company.

Rodriguez recently battled Rhea Ripley twice for the Women's World Championship and came out on the losing end both times. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio interfered in their title match at WWE Payback to help Ripley win, and then her rematch was spoiled by Nia Jax's return on the September 11 episode of RAW.

Rodriguez has had most of her success on the main roster as a tag team competitor. She and Liv Morgan held the Women's Tag Team Championships until losing them to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on July 17th. Morgan has been on hiatus since losing the titles and Rodriguez has admitted that she misses her tag team partner.

Earlier today on WWE's The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez noted that she cannot trust anyone in the women's division and admitted that she missed Liv Morgan. The 29-year-old reacted to Rodriguez's comments by sharing them on her Instagram story. She included a fan's comment that stated she is missed as seen in the image below.

Morgan reacts to Rodriguez's comments on Instagram.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not pleased with the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez last month on WWE RAW.

Rodriguez gave Rhea Ripley everything she could handle in the match but could not overcome the attack from Nia Jax. However, Rodriguez has not lost her confidence in the slightest and recently suggested that she could squash Jade Cargill in a singles match.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo took issue with the facial expressions both superstars were making during the title match. Russo claimed that the over-the-top expressions took him out of the match because it is not something that would happen in the real world.

"Another thing with this match is, listen, I like both these women. They've got to stop with over-the-top funny faces. Like, that is so amateurish. Here is why I say amateurish. Like when Raquel kicks out, and she's, does that happen in MMA? Does that happen in professional boxing? Does that happen in bar fights? Don't do stuff, bro, that doesn't happen in real life because that is just major, major, major disconnect." [42:00– 43:30]

Expand Tweet

The women's division on WWE RAW is getting very interesting with Nia Jax's return and the rumored addition of Jade Cargill to the red brand. Only time will tell if Liv Morgan decides to reunite with Raquel Rodriguez when she returns to the company or if she chooses to go after a singles title once again.

Have you missed Liv Morgan on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.