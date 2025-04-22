Liv Morgan shares message ahead of major WWE appearance

Liv Morgan sent a message on social media today ahead of a major WWE appearance. The 30-year-old and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria last night on WWE RAW to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Morgan and Rodriguez are scheduled to put the Women's Tag Team Championships on the line during tonight's edition of NXT. The Judgment Day stars will be defending the titles against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley during tonight's show. Ahead of the title match, Morgan took to social media to send an interesting message.

"Did you miss me? @WWENXT," she wrote.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. They were originally supposed to battle Bayley and Valkyria, but The Role Model was taken out by an attack by a mystery assailant ahead of Night 1 of The Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch turned heel and attacked Valkyria following the loss last night on RAW, and the Women's Intercontinental Champion broke her silence about the betrayal today on social media.

Liv Morgan accuses major WWE star of copying her idea

Liv Morgan recently accused Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena of copying her idea for his retirement tour.

Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become champion. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Morgan claimed that Cena was inspired by her revenge tour and was following in her footsteps.

"Of course they wanna follow in our footsteps. Are you kidding me? They see our success and they want a taste of it. 'I wanna be cool like them.' But you can't. There's no mistake that I was on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, then John Cena comes back with the John Cena Farewell Tour. I did it first, and so they wanna follow in our footsteps." [7:40 – 8:05]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Morgan and Rodriguez are now in their fourth reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see if they can successfully defend the titles on tonight's episode of NXT.

