Liv Morgan shares photos with John Cena, MJF, and popular superstars

Liv Morgan recently took to Instagram to share photos with John Cena, Baron Corbin, CJ Perry, and current AEW star, MJF.

Morgan is currently sidelined due to an injury. However, with the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event right around the corner, the 29-year-old could be on the verge of returning.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan posted photos from the premiere of The Iron Claw. In the post, she was photographed alongside Cena and Corbin. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is also good friends with CJ Perry and shared a picture posing with MJF.

"What a film 👏💐 @ironclawmovie Thank you guys for having me @a24 @wwe 🫶& thank you to the Von Erich family for sharing their story. I’m not usually one without words, but this movie left me speechless. Go see The iron Claw 12/22," wrote Morgan

Check out Morgan's Instagram post:

Liv Morgan opened up about her projects outside of WWE

Liv Morgan has opened up about her projects outside of WWE and her desire to work in other films down the road.

Speaking in a video shared by WWE from the set of The Kill Room, Morgan revealed how grateful she was to have a role in her first-ever movie. She said:

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching."

Morgan is a former multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the titles with Raquel Rodriguez. She is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

