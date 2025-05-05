Liv Morgan showered with presents amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently took to social media to post about a present she received amid her hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. The former Women's World Champion has taken time off wrestling to pursue her acting career.

In recent years, Liv Morgan has cemented her legacy as one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The star had an incredible run as the Women's World Champion in 2024 and is currently holding the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Despite all the success in WWE, Morgan has recently decided to step away from the ring for a while to focus on her acting career. The Judgment Day star is reportedly working on a movie named Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Amid her absence from the Stamford-based promotion, Liv Morgan recently took to her Instagram Stories to upload a photo of a bouquet of yellow flowers that she seemingly received from someone. The Judgment Day star did not write anything in her story and only uploaded the picture.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Liv Morgan sent a message to Cathy Kelley amid uncertainty over her WWE future

After Liv Morgan's new project was announced, Cathy Kelley congratulated the star on X/Twitter, writing that she wanted Morgan to get all the roles in movies so The Judgment Day star could leave her alone.

The former Women's World Champion replied to Kelley, writing that she believed the RAW backstage interviewer wouldn't admit it, but she would actually miss her while she was gone from the Stamford-based promotion.

"I know you’ll never admit it, but you’re gonna miss me 😇."

Check out her post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the Women's Tag Team Championship amid Liv Morgan's absence from WWE's weekly programming.

