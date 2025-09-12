Liv Morgan spotted for first time since career-threatening injury

Popular WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been spotted for the first time since her major injury earlier this year. The injury occurred while Morgan was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.Morgan suffered a shoulder injury during her singles match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of WWE RAW. She was replaced by Roxanne Perez in the tag team with Raquel Rodriguez, but the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.Earlier today, the promotion held a press conference to announce that WrestleMania 43 would be coming to Saudi Arabia in 2027. Liv Morgan was on stage during the press conference with Triple H, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair, Shawn Michaels, Stephanie Vaquer, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul.Liv Morgan is a member of The Judgment Day on RAW and is in a storyline relationship with Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom will be challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide tonight following SmackDown.Vince Russo suggests major new role for Liv Morgan in WWEWrestling legend Vince Russo recently pitched a major new role for Liv Morgan on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo suggested that Morgan could replace Adam Pearce as the General Manager of RAW. He noted that there are constantly brawls breaking out on Monday nights, and Pearce could ask Morgan to take over the role.&quot;She favors The Judgment Day, but she puts the girls in a tough match. Now, you've got [a] story. Or Chris [Featherstone], it could be something as simple, he's had enough. Slams the door, picks up his cell phone, calls the number, I need you back here next week. I got a proposition for you. Something. That's what I'm talking I mean, guys, please like just throw a monkey wrench in the middle of this. Give us something different. Even if it's for a week,&quot; Russo said.Scott Fishman @smFISHMANLINKHey, we can all agree it was nice to see Liv Morgan again. #WWEOnly time will tell when the 31-year-old will be cleared to return to action following her unfortunate injury on WWE RAW earlier this year.