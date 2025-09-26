Liv Morgan spotted as WWE return rumors run wild

Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan recently made a public appearance amid rumors of her returning to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Judgment Day star is currently out of action due to an injury.Liv Morgan last competed inside the squared circle on the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW, where she locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. During the bout, Morgan suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury and couldn't continue wrestling. Since then, she has been out of in-ring competition.The Judgment Day star recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio's AAA Mega Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. Since this post, rumors of Liv Morgan's return to WWE TV have been running wild on social media.Amid these rumors, Morgan was spotted hanging out with a fan. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the former WWE Women's World Champion recreated the popular &quot;wrestling's not fake&quot; scene from the movie Ready to Rumble. In the post's caption, the fan addressed Morgan with her real-life name, Gionna, and mentioned that they shared a wholesome moment while recreating the scene from Ready to Rumble.&quot;Me &amp; Gionna recreated the Ready to Rumble ‘wrestling’s not fake’ scene 😂 Childhood me is losing it… and we couldn’t stop laughing about how this movie raised us,&quot; the post read.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE star Liv Morgan sent a message to Dominik Mysterio after his AAA Mega Championship winAfter WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio won the AAA Mega Championship to become a double champion, Liv Morgan took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her on-screen boyfriend.Morgan called Dirty Dom the King of the Luchadors and wrote that she believed he was the greatest Mysterio of all time.&quot;El Sucio de los Sucios. King of the Luchadors. Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. Greatest Mysterio of all time. Your NEW AAA Mega Champion. Double Champ Dom. My Daddy Dom 😘&quot;It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Liv Morgan's return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.