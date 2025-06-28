Liv Morgan stalker officially charged

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's alleged stalker, Shawn Chan, has officially been charged with one count of Interstate domestic violence, according to an FBI probable cause affidavit, reviewed by The Independent. He is currently detained in the Pasco County Detention Center and will be produced before the Orlando federal court on July 18. If convicted, he may be jailed for up to five years.

Chan, 41, a resident of Scarborough, Ontario, was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center on June 3, 2025. He had earlier attempted to break into Liv Morgan's house in Florida on May 31 and left a handwritten note at the door, describing his arrival as a "friendly visit." The note read:

"I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more… Yea, I just wanted to let you know that I was here." [H/T: The Independent]

The Ontario resident was spotted in the surveillance video outside Morgan's house, and when he was seen outside the WWE Performance Center, security alerted the deputies, who took him into custody.

According to the affidavit reviewed by The Independent, the 41-page document was unsealed on Friday, revealing new details about the case. Chan arrived in Orlando on May 26 and told customs officials that he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center. The affidavit states that the center doesn't have any hotel rooms, dorm rooms, or other lodging.

Four days later, Chan visited Liv Morgan's house and apparently stayed there for nearly two hours, trying to break in by swiping the locking mechanism on the door several times. After failing to get in, he retrieved a long air rifle pellet gun from the front porch wall, which had been left outside the residence.

The affidavit also stated that Chan left a note with his address and phone number, and also mentioned that he had been wronged by members of a gaming community. It also stated that he had a Canadian passport in his name, which was issued on May 26, the same day he travelled to Orlando.

What did Liv Morgan have to say about the stalker?

As per the affidavit, Liv Morgan had told the cops that she does not know the stalker, and was out of town when he tried to break into her home.

"She [Liv Morgan] expressed concern that her home address was known to the public and that two other individuals had shown up to her residence without invitation or notice. The victim explained she does not bring fan mail into the house because of the number of concerning messages she receives." [H/T: The Independent]

Liv Morgan is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury she sustained on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW. She is expected to stay away from in-ring competition for the next few months.

