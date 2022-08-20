Liv Morgan takes care of business with WWE SmackDown superstar

Liv Morgan and Shotzi began a war of words on Twitter that led to a match between the two on SmackDown.

It all started when the SmackDown Women's Champion tweeted out that she would be ready to defend her title against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Shotzi replied to this by claiming that Liv is faking her injury. Liv did not take it lightly and agreed to clash with Shotzi on SmackDown. Just like that, the match was made official.

Before the match, Liv said she would take Shotzi out and send a message to Shayna by doing so. Shotzi, on the other hand, said that she would snap Liv's arm.

The match kicked off hot and both superstars were determined to take each other out. Shotzi seemed to have the upper hand for a moment, but her momentum was quickly shut down by the SmackDown Women's Champion. Morgan picked up the win after hitting Oblivion.

After the match, the Champion was attacked by her challenger Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades looked to break Liv Morgan's arm but decided not to. She told the Champion that she isn't going to break her arm tonight is because Baszler wants to break it at Clash at the Castle.

#SmackDown We haven't seen this side of @QoSBaszler in a long time We haven't seen this side of @QoSBaszler in a long time 😳#SmackDown https://t.co/KgRXriAnBP

The segment came to an end with the Queen of Spades looking dominant and ready to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

