Liv Morgan takes a massive shot at Jade Cargill due to backstage incident involving 5-time champion

Jade Cargill has been in the news cycle quite a bit over the past day. The Storm returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber and attacked Naomi, who has since turned heel on SmackDown.

The real-life Bloodline member admitted that she was the one who attacked Cargill backstage in November. The incident in question saw the former AEW star bloody and laid out on the hood of a car. It turns out that Naomi pushed her onto the car.

Liv Morgan, who was the prime suspect in this case, has reacted to this revelation. She demanded an apology from Bianca Belair, constantly accusing her before focusing her attention on Jade Cargill herself. Morgan took a shot at her, stating that she didn't know how The Storm got in a position to be pushed onto a car like that:

"I always wondered wtf Jade was even doing to get pushed like that," tweeted Liv Morgan.

It's likely that Jade Cargill will face Naomi at WrestleMania 41, especially with Bianca Belair off to RAW to handle her own business. An intense and personal feud like that could use a stipulation, so it will be interesting to see how this feud progresses as we approach The Show of Shows.

