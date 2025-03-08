  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Liv Morgan takes a massive shot at Jade Cargill due to backstage incident involving 5-time champion

Liv Morgan takes a massive shot at Jade Cargill due to backstage incident involving 5-time champion

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 08, 2025 07:57 GMT
Jade Cargill; Liv Morgan (Images via WWE.com)
Jade Cargill; Liv Morgan (Images via WWE.com)

Jade Cargill has been in the news cycle quite a bit over the past day. The Storm returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber and attacked Naomi, who has since turned heel on SmackDown.

Ad

The real-life Bloodline member admitted that she was the one who attacked Cargill backstage in November. The incident in question saw the former AEW star bloody and laid out on the hood of a car. It turns out that Naomi pushed her onto the car.

Liv Morgan, who was the prime suspect in this case, has reacted to this revelation. She demanded an apology from Bianca Belair, constantly accusing her before focusing her attention on Jade Cargill herself. Morgan took a shot at her, stating that she didn't know how The Storm got in a position to be pushed onto a car like that:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I always wondered wtf Jade was even doing to get pushed like that," tweeted Liv Morgan.

It's likely that Jade Cargill will face Naomi at WrestleMania 41, especially with Bianca Belair off to RAW to handle her own business. An intense and personal feud like that could use a stipulation, so it will be interesting to see how this feud progresses as we approach The Show of Shows.

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी