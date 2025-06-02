Liv Morgan teases issues with newest RAW superstar

Liv Morgan teased an issue with the newest member of the WWE RAW roster today on social media. The 30-year-old is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Stephanie Vaquer lost the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne last month. The veteran was recently officially named the newest member of the RAW roster and delivered a warning ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand.

"Ready or not, hell is unleashed tonight on RAW 🔥," she wrote.

Morgan responded to Vaquer's warning and claimed that Monday Night RAW was her show.

"Good thing I’m a sinner 😉 Welcome to my show, Stephanie 🤭," wrote Morgan.

Morgan was absent for several weeks to film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. She lost to Kairi Sane last Monday night on RAW after being distracted by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez arguing ringside.

Sane capitalized on the distraction and rolled Morgan up for the victory. After the match, Morgan blamed Rodriguez for the loss and stated that she should have known better as a veteran. Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan, and Ivy Nile are scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match tonight.

Liv Morgan claims major WWE star is copying her idea

RAW star Liv Morgan recently suggested that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was copying her.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that Cena was copying her by doing a Farewell Tour. She noted that her Revenge Tour came first and claimed that Cena was copying her idea.

"Of course they wanna follow in our footsteps. Are you kidding me? They see our success and they want a taste of it. 'I wanna be cool like them.' But you can't. There's no mistake that I was on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, then John Cena comes back with the John Cena Farewell Tour. I did it first, and so they wanna follow in our footsteps." [7:40 – 8:05]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will air live this Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will be interesting to see if Morgan can win her Money in the Bank qualifying match later tonight on WWE RAW.

