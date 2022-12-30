Liv Morgan thanks former Champion for battle scars after brutal showdown

WWE star Liv Morgan has made it clear that she doesn't mind being covered in bruises as long as she can get the job done inside the ring.

Liv had an eventful 2022, becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion. She also became the only woman to pin Ronda Rousey twice. The first came at Money in the Bank, when she cashed in the contract she had won earlier in the evening. The second pin came at SummerSlam, where she managed to walk out with a win. However, the dream run ended when Ronda regained the title at Extreme Rules.

Liv has been at war on the live events circuit with Ronda's close ally, Shayna Baszler. The two met at the Madison Square Garden live event, followed by another encounter in Miami this week.

Liv picked up the win at both shows after landing a top rope senton with her opponent on a table. However, Morgan also had some bruises to show for the wins. She took to Twitter to show off her scars and thank The Queen of Spades for the brutal matchup.

Liv Morgan adopted an edgy, extreme attitude this year

Something dark may have been triggered inside Liv Morgan after a tough loss against The Baddest Woman on The Planet at Extreme Rules. During the match, the former SmackDown Women's Champion passed out due to the pain, but she had a smile on her face.

On this week's episode of RAW, the former Riott Squad member spoke with Corey Graves and Jackie Redmond about her future in the company.

"2023 is all about raising the stakes. It's about being extreme, taking it to the next level. I kind of love the pain. It kind of makes me feel alive, especially after losing my title."

She mentioned that she wanted to take things to the next level and enjoy the pain while she was at it.

What do you think lies ahead for Liv Morgan in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

