Liv Morgan tweets a heartfelt message to 38-year-old AEW Superstar

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular and talented stars on the WWE roster. She was recently praised by current AEW star Dax Harwood.

Speaking on his FTR with Dax Podcast, the 38-year-old star discussed Morgan's evolution and her growth as a performer.

In reaction to Harwood's comments, Morgan took to her official Twitter handle to react. She sent out a heartfelt message to the former AEW Tag Team Champion.

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

Morgan recently competed in the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She was one of the six competitors who stepped foot inside the grueling chamber structure.

Despite being eliminated first, the 28-year-old's performance was praised by many, as was her resiliency.

In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Morgan lost a singles match to Asuka via submission. However, she did team up with Raquel Rodriguez for a win over Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the blue brand.

What did Dax Harwood say about Liv Morgan?

Dax Harwood had a lot of praise for Liv Morgan. Speaking on his podcast, he also revealed that the popular WWE star was his daughter's favorite wrestler.

Harwood also termed the former SmackDown Women's Champion as "fearless". He said:

"She was my daughter’s favorite wrestler for a very long time. She is completely fearless. Watching from the eyes of someone who saw her last three years ago? Completely different person. Completely different performer."

Morgan hasn't held a championship in WWE since losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at last year's Extreme Rules premium live event.

The 28-year-old initially won the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey. She successfully defeated The Baddest Woman On The Planet at SummerSlam 2022.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans on putting Morgan back into the title picture after WrestleMania 39.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan go after the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship? Sound off in the comment section.

