A major WWE Superstar recently made a major revelation about Liv Morgan. Julius Creed disclosed what The Judgment Day star learned about him and Brutus Creed on RAW before WrestleMania 41.

At this year's Showcase of the Immortals, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to a returning Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. However, on the RAW following 'Mania, The Judgment Day stars regained the tag team titles from Valkyria and Lynch.

Meanwhile, The Creed Brothers weren't in action during the two-night spectacle in Las Vegas. Their last televised match was on the April 18, 2025, episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania. Julius, Brutus, and Chad Gable of the American Made faction were defeated by the trio of Dragon Lee, Rey Fenix, and Rey Mysterio.

On the latest episode of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workout, Julius Creed revealed that Liv Morgan learned about him and Brutus Creed being actual, real-life brothers during the RAW in Sacramento. He had to show The Miracle Kid childhood photos and anecdotes about their childhood to confirm their relationship:

"And then last Monday [Night RAW] in Sacramento [on April 14, 2025], Liv Morgan thought that we [me and Brutus Creed] weren't actual brothers either. I had to break out the baby photos, us sharing bunk beds, and everything," Julius Creed said. [From 01:55 to 02:03]

Liv Morgan is on a WWE hiatus for major project

On the April 28, 2025, episode of RAW, Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio met Nick Aldis in the office. Aldis was filling in for Adam Pearce as the General Manager of the brand. The former Women's World Champion asked for some time off TV—a request which was granted by Aldis.

Following the Monday night show, it was officially revealed that Liv Morgan is filming for the movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, directed by Takashi Miike. According to a recent report, she will be back on WWE TV very shortly, as her expected date of return to the US from Japan is May 17th.

Fans will have to wait and see when The Miracle Kid makes her return following the Backlash Premium Live Event in St. Louis, Missouri, this Saturday.

