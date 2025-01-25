  • home icon
Liv Morgan has unfollowed WWE on social media; real reason revealed

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jan 25, 2025 10:34 GMT
Liv Morgan recently revealed that she no longer follows WWE on X/Twitter. She did so in reply to Nia Jax, who complained about USA Network's X/Twitter handle always taking shots at her.

It's clear from their interactions that Morgan and Jax are being heels. These official social media handles are designed to criticize them for their actions, as was the case with Kevin Owens after he wore a Naomi T-shirt to his match against Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

In this particular instance, USA Network suggested they love it when Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton get along. Nia Jax was offended by this, as the current WWE Women's Champion used to be on her side.

However, Liv Morgan gave her the perfect solution. She told The Irresistible Force to unfollow USA Network before revealing she had to do the same to WWE a month ago. The Judgment Day member also claimed that the account is "trash." Of course, it must be reiterated that all of this is in character:

"Unfollow (USA Network)! I had to unfollow WWE a month ago. Account is trash," Liv Morgan's advice to Nia Jax.

The two former Women's Champions teamed up on SmackDown this week, along with Candice LeRae. They defeated Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in a six-woman tag team match on the show.

