Naomi is upset following SmackDown; calls 40-year-old star disrespectful

This week's episode of SmackDown, the go-home show before Saturday Night's Main Event, was quite eventful. It was extra eventful for Naomi, who wrestled earlier in the show before she was heavily referenced in the main event.

Her husband, Jimmy Uso, picked a fight with Kevin Owens on SmackDown. This led to a main event match between the two. KO, ever the troll, decided to wear a Naomi T-shirt to the ring for his match with Big Jim. This has caused quite the buzz online as Owens defeated Uso.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion herself tweeted a strong message at Kevin Owens. She wasn't happy with this behavior, letting everyone know how she felt. Naomi even responded to USA Network's post about the gesture. Their official X/Twitter handle strongly suggested KO's actions were disrespectful, and she agreed with them.

Naomi replied to USA Network's tweet by adding to their claim that Owens was disrespectful:

"(Disrespectful) As hell," she tweeted.

As mentioned earlier, the real-life Bloodline member was in action on SmackDown. She teamed with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a losing effort against Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, and Liv Morgan. Naomi will hope her luck changes next weekend, as she looks to win the women's Royal Rumble for the first time in her career.

