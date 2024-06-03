Liv Morgan unveils new slogan ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has shared a cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Pennsylvania. The 29-year-old is expected to address her controversial kiss with Dominik Mysterio at the conclusion of last week's episode of the red brand.

Becky Lynch challenged for the Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage match in the main event of WWE RAW last week. Dominik Mysterio got involved in the match and 'accidentally' helped Morgan retain the title. She shared a kiss with Dirty Dom on the entrance ramp after the match and The Judgment Day member was caught off guard.

Ahead of tonight's show, Morgan took to social media to claim that she put the "hot" in "psychotic". She shared a selfie wearing a top with the slogan that you can check out in her post below.

Rhea Ripley had to relinquish the Women's World Championship following her successful title defense over Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL. The Man won the vacant title but her reign didn't last long, as Morgan defeated her last weekend at King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event to become the new champion.

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo rants about Liv Morgan

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has gone on multiple rants about Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in recent weeks.

He claimed that she was unprofessional due to comments made on a podcast, and recently suggested she only has fans because she is attractive. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran discussed Morgan commenting on Valhalla farting in the ring and claimed she didn't understand her brand.

"Let me break the news to Liv Morgan. A large faction of her fanbase bro are probably fans of her because....she is attractive..... Do I wanna hear about her talking about farting? Like does she not even understand her brand?" said Russo. [From 03:24 - 04:01]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan went on hiatus from WWE for several months last year before returning as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January this year. Only time will tell how long she will be able to hold on to the Women's World Championship moving forward on WWE RAW.

