Liv Morgan has wild reaction after CM Punk takes his shirt off after WWE RAW goes off the air

CM Punk and Liv Morgan had a bizarre interaction tonight after RAW went off the air. The star took off his shirt, and the video of the moment has been shared.

Ad

Before the match started, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez argued with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, and it got heated. The four were clashing outside the ring, with the officials almost getting involved to keep them separated. The two eventually ended up being ejected from the ringside area. It was a big show for everyone after RAW went off the air. However, there was an even odder moment where Morgan lost her mind.

Ad

Trending

Before the match started, CM Punk took his shirt off, and Morgan completely lost it. Raquel Rodriguez held her back as she appeared to be charging toward him, who was in one corner of the ring. She was then taken away to another corner.

Expand Tweet

Punk was also left upset on the night when a fan touched his hair. The star had a very active night on RAW tonight after he was done cutting a promo on Roman Reigns, warning him about a secret.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE