Live crowd furious about big issue noticed at WrestleMania Sunday

WrestleMania Sunday is set to become one of the greatest nights in wrestling history. However, the crowd was furious about a technical issue in the arena. A light placed at a certain spot rubbed the WWE Universe the wrong way during Night Two.

WrestleMania XL Night Two kicked off in one of the most exciting ways possible. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre pushed each other to their limits during their World Heavyweight Championship match. Even though The Visionary came out of a hellacious tag team match against Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night One, he brought the fight to McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath beat Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship in front of a live crowd for the first time. His celebration, however, was short-lived as Damian Priest ran down to cash in his Money In The Bank contract to win the title from McIntyre.

During the second match of the night, the crowd turned unruly. It was noticed that a bright spotlight above the ring hampered the viewing experience of fans in the arena. The WWE Universe began chanting "F U light" to let the company know about the issue they were facing.

Expand Tweet

Even though the spotlight is in the way of many, the crowd has come alive during Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The WWE Universe has been cheering their lungs out for their favorite stars, making every match unmissable.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE