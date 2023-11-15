Logan Paul has 2-word reaction to legendary 6-time WWE champion's public statement

Logan Paul has just reacted to a WWE legend's comments about him.

Kurt Angle is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time. He was entertaining in the ring, and made an immediate impact right from his WWE debut. He possessed loads of charisma and was a fan favorite throughout his career. Now that Angle has retired from the ring, he has his own podcast where he talks about his experiences in the business, and offers his insight into the current affairs of the WWE.

During one of his recent episodes, Kurt Angle spoke about Logan Paul's rise in the WWE, and compared the United States Champion to himself and Brock Lesnar. Angle even went as far as to say that Logan could be world champion one day.

Logan has since posted a clip of that on his Instagram stories, with his reaction to the whole thing.

"Holy Praise," wrote Logan.

Vince Russo claims that Logan Paul is better than most of the WWE roster

The WWE roster has some of the most experienced and versatile athletes in the world. Some of those men and women have been doing this for years. The future of the WWE landscape looks bright, thanks to NXT and the plethora of young collegiate athletes that come through the WWE Performance Center. Despite the talent on hand, Vince Russo feels that Logan is better than most of them.

Speaking on his Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the former WWE writer claimed that Paul was better than 75% of the WWE roster.

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo, he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

It will be interesting to see if Logan will be able to become a world champion in the future given his in-ring skills.

