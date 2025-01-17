Logan Paul and 44-year-old star set to work with John Cena for major project outside WWE

John Cena is set to take part in a major project outside WWE. He will team up with Logan Paul and another star.

Cena is going to have a busy year ahead of him in 2025. He is set to embark on his farewell tour in WWE before he hangs up his boots for good. Now, he is also set to participate in a show combining his passion for cars and connecting with people. The Roku channel announced on its social media a new show called What Drives You with John Cena. The show is set to air on January 21, 2025, and will also feature The Miz.

Logan Paul appeared in the series trailer, which means he will also appear on the show. In addition to Paul and The Miz, Travis Barker and Jelly Roll will be guests on this show.

“@JohnCena fuels his two biggest passions, cars and connecting with people, and talking about what drives them—on the road and in their hearts. Stream What Drives You with John Cena on January 21 on the Roku Channel!”

The Miz commented on John Cena's new show

The Miz and John Cena have a lot of history with each other. The two of them were rivals for many years in pursuit of the top spot in the company. They competed in several brutal matches. Given their history in the ring, it's hard to imagine these two men working together on-screen.

Following Roku's announcement, The Miz took to social media to detail his experience of being involved in Cena's new show.

"This show is unlike any other. I’m not talking about the cars and driving setting (which is awesome) I’m talking about the interview. This felt like the convos John and I would have at the hotel bar after a two week European Tour. (Without the alcohol of course) Truly Must See," The Miz wrote.

It will be interesting to see if any other WWE star will make an appearance on this new show.

