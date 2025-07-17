Logan Paul accused of stealing backstage by a newly crowned WWE champion

Logan Paul has been accused of stealing Naomi's scooter by the newly crowned WWE Women's World Champion. Naomi won the title at the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event.
Naomi won the Women's World Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the Evolution main event between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. SKY walked into the PLE as the champion, and Ripley almost had her down for a three-count, until Naomi cashed in her contract to walk away as the new champion.
On X, Naomi accused Paul of potentially stealing her scooter, the one she has been using to move around backstage.
".@LoganPaul my scooter is now missing did you take it?" wrote Naomi.
Conrad Thompson on Logan Paul potentially retiring John Cena
John Cena is currently on his retirement tour and has already shared the ring with multiple big names, including Randy Orton and CM Punk. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion teamed up with Logan Paul at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in a losing effort.
Speaking on Something to Wrestle, Conrad Thompson suggested the idea of Paul potentially beating Cena in his final match. He said:
"That's a great call. Oh my God, people would be furious about that. That's brilliant. I didn't think about that. And you have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena. He would make so much hay out of that. You would get more out of that than anything you could possibly do."
Paul will be in action at the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. He will team up with Drew McIntyre to face the team of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match. Paul was put through a table by Jelly Roll on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
