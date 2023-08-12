Logan Paul addresses recent Prime controversy 

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has addressed the controversy surrounding his Prime energy drink.

Logan Paul and popular YouTuber KSI launched an energy drink called Prime. Paul usually has a bottle of it in his hands on WWE programming, and the drink has become very popular amongst younger fans.

However, the FDA has recently been pushing for an investigation into the drink. Senator Chuck Schumer noted that the drink has 200 mg of caffeine in it during a conference last month and called for the FDA to investigate.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to release a new video defending Prime today. He noted that Gatorade has 17 times the amount of sugar as Prime and then brought out a giant bottle of his energy drink. He said that a person would have to consume the massive beverage to take in the same amount of sugar as a bottle of Gatorade:

"This 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade has 34 grams of sugar in it. One bottle of Prime has 2 grams of sugar, that's 17 times the amount of sugar. To help you visualize that, this is a 17x scale model of Prime. You would have to drink this entire giant bottle of Prime to consume the same sugar that is in this bottle of Gatorade. And honestly, I might because it is the better-for-you option and it tastes delicious. Drink Prime!," said Logan Paul.

Logan Paul praises Ricochet after WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul defeated Ricochet this past Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit.

The match was the first bout of the night, as Paul wanted to leave the venue early to be able to make it to his brother's boxing match against Nate Diaz. Paul picked up the victory over the former Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam and praised the 34-year-old on the Impaulsive podcast. He added that he is hoping to perform as a wrestler and a boxer moving forward:

"People really responded to our match and Ricochet is so good. The guy’s so good. He made it easy to look good and it was a fun match, and I’m interested to see how this conversation continues and my WWE career story arc happens with this boxing weaving in, you know? Because I wanna hop back and forth. I don’t know if it’s ever been done." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Logan Paul will be stepping back into the boxing ring to face Dillon Danis on October 14th. It will be interesting to see when The Maverick makes his next appearance in WWE.

