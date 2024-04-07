Logan Paul advises Seth Rollins on how to deal with The Rock's disrespectful actions

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes took on The Rock and Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Night One. Logan Paul came up with advice for The Visionary after The Great One spat water on his face.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are pulling double duty at WrestleMania this year. On Night Two of 'Mania, Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, while Rhodes and Reigns will battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During his tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins was taken into the crowd-seated area by The Brahma Bull. During their battle away from the ring, The People's Champion took a sip of water and spat it in Rollins' face. Logan Paul saw the moment on TV and asked The Visionary to spit PRIME in The Rock's face.

Check out the post below:

"SETH SPIT PRIME IN THE ROCK’S FACE."

Logan Paul will have his hands full on Night Two of WrestleMania. He will defend his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. It was reported earlier that WWE has a special entrance planned for the US Champion tomorrow.

