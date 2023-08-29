Logan Paul allegedly trying to get 30-year-old star's Instagram account deleted

It looks like Logan Paul is working on getting his rival's Instagram account deleted.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are scheduled for a boxing match on October 14. For about a month now, Danis has been playing mind games with The Maverick by sharing images of his fiancée, Nina Agdal, with different men. Danis is hinting with his tweets that Agdal had a long list of romantic partners before she got with Paul.

Logan allegedly threatened to take legal action against Dillon Danis not too long ago. Now, it seems like Paul is trying to get Danis' Instagram handle deleted.

Check out this story that's currently going viral on Twitter:

Dillon Danis on his upcoming fight with Logan Paul

Danis recently took another shot at Nina Agdal, stating that she looks like WWE Superstar Edge. After the press conference promoting his fight with the YouTube star, Danis had the following to say about the same and made it clear that he would show up:

“Well, in the contract, unless I get hit by a car or something, yeah. I mean, I don’t know anything can happen, but yeah, in the contract I have to show or it’s $100,000 fine, or the doctors have to check me. So yeah, something crazy happens. I don’t know, you never know in life, but I’ll be there.”[H/T MMA Fighting]

Danis' repeated shots at Paul and Nina Agdal have been incredibly helpful when it comes to promoting the upcoming fight. Fans are looking forward to the match, and Logan Paul certainly won't hold back one bit after what Danis has put him through over the past few weeks.

Will Paul put Dillon Danis on October 14 and shut him down for good? Or Will Danis leave Paul embarrassed when all is said and done?

