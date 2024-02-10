Logan Paul arrives at WWE SmackDown, accuses TKO Board member of assaulting employee

WWE is full of buzz as tonight's loaded SmackDown on FOX airs live from Charlotte, North Carolina. The build for Elimination Chamber is heating up on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Logan Paul made his first defense of the WWE United States Championship last week at the Royal Rumble, retaining via DQ after Kevin Owens used Paul's brass knuckles. The Maverick is still battling The Prizefighter, and their feud will continue tonight as WWE just posted footage of the YouTube star arriving at the Spectrum Center.

Paul commented on what happened between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event on Thursday, pointing to how an executive has assaulted an employee. This is especially interesting due to Paul's history with the Hollywood heavyweight.

"[laughs] That's crazy... I was just re-watching The Rock assault Cody Rhodes last night. Excuse me, I should re-state that... a member of TKO's Board [of Directors] assaulted an employee. Press conference was crazy, Charlotte's gonna be even crazier today. [laughs] Let's get it," he said.

The Ultimate Influencer is set to defend his United States Championship at Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 24, in Australia. Paul's next challenger has not been announced, but a Rumble rematch is rumored for his Road to WrestleMania 40, along with a potential multi-man or ladder match.

Paul is apparently booked for a live appearance tonight on SmackDown in Charlotte. The rest of the announced card looks like this:

Triple H addresses WrestleMania XL Kickoff event fallout

Bayley speaks on her Damage CTRL departure

Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifier

DIY vs. British Strong Style to determine who will challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber

What is your bold prediction for tonight's SmackDown and Elimination Chamber plans? What's next for Logan Paul in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

