Logan Paul breaks character to send a four-word message to Paul Heyman

Logan Paul sent a four-word message to Paul Heyman after his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast. The Maverick broke character to praise the OG Bloodline member.

Paul has quite a history with Heyman and the OG Bloodline. At the 2022 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On Instagram, Paul reacted to his and Mike Majlak's photo with Heyman. The former WWE United States Champion sent a four-word message.

"Great guy, very wise," wrote Paul.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Paul's latest WWE appearance was on the RAW on Netflix premiere. He was sitting at ringside and wasn't involved in any sort of altercation with a fellow WWE Superstar.

Paul Heyman spoke about a popular segment with the new Bloodline recently

Paul Heyman refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief amid Roman Reigns' absence from WWE television soon after WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Heyman recalled being powerbombed through the announcers' table by Sikoa and his stablemate. He said:

"If he [Solo Sikoa] just spiked me, and then Jacob Fatu splashed me, that's everybody. But taking somebody who is obviously pushing 60 and out of shape like I am, taking someone who shouldn't go through that table, and violently putting me through that table, and those guys knew I want to go - this has to be violent. This has to be shocking. You got to sit there and go, 'Someone is going to save him, right?' [...] It's what the story calls for."

Paul Heyman accompanied Roman Reigns during his Tribal Combat against Solo Sikoa on the RAW on Netflix premiere. After Reigns' victory, The Wiseman was about to put the Ula Fala around his neck before The Rock came out and put it around Roman's neck, declaring Reigns the Undisputed Tribal Chief.

The Wiseman was ambushed by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown last week. He was saved by Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback