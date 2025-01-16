  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Logan Paul breaks character to send a four-word message to Paul Heyman

Logan Paul breaks character to send a four-word message to Paul Heyman

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 16, 2025 08:18 GMT
Logan Paul sent a message to Paul Heyman (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Paul Heyman featured on Logan's podcast recently (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Logan Paul sent a four-word message to Paul Heyman after his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast. The Maverick broke character to praise the OG Bloodline member.

Paul has quite a history with Heyman and the OG Bloodline. At the 2022 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On Instagram, Paul reacted to his and Mike Majlak's photo with Heyman. The former WWE United States Champion sent a four-word message.

"Great guy, very wise," wrote Paul.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram comment:

also-read-trending Trending

Paul's latest WWE appearance was on the RAW on Netflix premiere. He was sitting at ringside and wasn't involved in any sort of altercation with a fellow WWE Superstar.

Paul Heyman spoke about a popular segment with the new Bloodline recently

Paul Heyman refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief amid Roman Reigns' absence from WWE television soon after WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Heyman recalled being powerbombed through the announcers' table by Sikoa and his stablemate. He said:

"If he [Solo Sikoa] just spiked me, and then Jacob Fatu splashed me, that's everybody. But taking somebody who is obviously pushing 60 and out of shape like I am, taking someone who shouldn't go through that table, and violently putting me through that table, and those guys knew I want to go - this has to be violent. This has to be shocking. You got to sit there and go, 'Someone is going to save him, right?' [...] It's what the story calls for."

Paul Heyman accompanied Roman Reigns during his Tribal Combat against Solo Sikoa on the RAW on Netflix premiere. After Reigns' victory, The Wiseman was about to put the Ula Fala around his neck before The Rock came out and put it around Roman's neck, declaring Reigns the Undisputed Tribal Chief.

The Wiseman was ambushed by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown last week. He was saved by Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी