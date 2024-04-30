Logan Paul breaks silence after legendary 3-time champion's debut on RAW during the WWE Draft

Logan Paul has broken his silence following his appearance on RAW this past Monday. Paul came with a three-time Super Bowl Champion, who made his WWE "debut" and was even confronted by a returning superstar.

The reigning United States Champion didn't come to Kansas City for Night Two of the WWE Draft alone. He brought IShowSpeed, who was at WrestleMania XL as the Prime Bottle, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Paul and Speed announced the Draft picks for Round Two. The Maverick also confronted Jey Uso with help from The Judgment Day and Mahomes, but the returning Braun Strowman foiled it. Strowman almost went after the three-time Super Bowl Champion QB before Jey, the Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, and guard Trey Smith de-escalated the situation.

In a post on his social media accounts, Logan Paul shared a photo with Patrick Mahomes backstage. The social media star showcased his United States Championship, while Mahomes had the custom Kansas City Chiefs WWE Championship that is available on WWEShop.com.

"Champs," Paul wrote.

Patrick Mahomes is a huge WWE fan and even celebrated the 2023 Super Bowl Championship wearing a custom WWE Championship, which was gifted to him by the Stamford-based promotion. Mahomes has won the Super Bowl three times already, and he's just entering his prime at 28 years old.

Logan Paul used Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl rings on RAW

Before Braun Strowman saved Jey Uso, Logan Paul and The Judgment Day had the former Bloodline member on the ropes. Paul even had some help from Patrick Mahomes, who lent his three Super Bowl rings to the United States Champion to use as brass knuckles.

However, Paul ended up drilling McDonagh after Jey Uso moved away at the last second.

McDonagh found out firsthand the devastating effect of the rings, as his face was brutally scarred. The Irish star competed in a six-man tag team match against Ricochet, Jey Uso, and Andrade in the main event of RAW this week.