Logan Paul breaks silence on recent allegations of his PRIME energy drink

Social media sensation Logan Paul makes headlines wherever he goes. In recent times, his energy drink, PRIME, has been the talk of the town. Rumors claimed that the energy drink was recalled in Canada. The co-owner of the company has now come forth and taken to Twitter to answer such claims.

The energy drink, launched in January 2022, started as a joint venture between social media influencers Logan Paul and KSI. The two are also known for their heated rivalry in the boxing ring. They capitalized on their following and introduced an energy drink that has disrupted the entire category.

Recent rumors claimed that there was a probe to start an investigation on the energy drink brand. Senator Chuck Schumer called for the FDA to look into PRIME as the energy drink contains 200 mg of caffeine, which is double the amount used in regular energy drinks like Red Bull. The senator also claimed that the drink is popular among young kids and that the levels of caffeine are harmful to them.

Logan Paul took to Twitter to set the record straight. He said that the company doesn't distribute PRIME energy drinks in Canada. He further stated that the drinks there are probably illegally sourced or imported by unauthorized dealers in the country.

"We don't even distribute PRIME energy in Canada. So how can it be recalled? Well, the answer is illegal or unauthorized imports of the beverage. But of course, traditional media doesn't care about that because they just want a headline."

He also went on to say that there is a lot of misinformation about PRIME energy being circulated. He claimed that it was being done because his team has created a drink that has disrupted the energy drink category, angering folks in big corporations.

Seth Rollins on facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania where KSI was dressed as a PRIME mascot

On the latest episode of the Out Of Character podcast, Seth Rollins spoke about a bunch of topics, one of which included his WrestleMania match against Logan Paul. The World Heavyweight Champion confessed to not knowing what exactly the two were going to do, given that they only worked together at the Royal Rumble.

"Obviously, Logan, I didn't know what to expect entirely. I had not really worked with him at all prior to Royal Rumble. But super athletic, so I knew going in that we were going to be able to work with that. It got to be one of my favorite WrestleMania matches I've ever had actually."

Logan Paul was last seen in WWE during the Men's MITB ladder match. Only time will tell if he will be added to the SummerSlam match card this year.

