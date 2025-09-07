Logan Paul has caused embarrassment in the WWE locker room, says veteran (Exclusive) 

Logan Paul has been rapidly rising in WWE despite being relatively new to pro wrestling. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the criticism directed at Paul reveals more about the locker room than him.

At Clash in Paris, The Maverick put on an outstanding performance against John Cena. Although Logan Paul was unable to pick up the win, his skills in the ring were on display for everyone to see. Despite repeatedly proving himself, Logan continues to receive criticism from some, who believe that he has not paid his dues in his journey to become a top star in the Stamford-based promotion.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said the following about the impact of Paul's performances on the locker room:

"Some of the WWE dressing room is embarrassed that Logan Paul has become so incredible, they can't keep up with him."

You can check out the full video here:

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on Logan Paul

Similar to Bill Apter, Teddy Long also believes that the criticism against Logan Paul is unwarranted. On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"We got to get away from that. Time has changed. You know that. I have heard that so much, he never paid any dues, how many arenas did he sell out, and all that. We gotta let that go, you know that."

With Logan accomplishing so much in such a relatively short amount of time in the pro wrestling business, it seems like he is destined to have a stellar career. For now, it remains to be seen who he will be feuding with next, or if he will attempt to target John Cena again.

