Logan Paul claims he has "go away heat" with WWE fans

Logan Paul recently claimed that he had "go away heat" with the WWE Universe. The Maverick defeated Rey Mysterio earlier this month on WWE RAW to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1.

The former United States Champion recently interviewed Michael Cole on the Impaulsive podcast and made an interesting claim about his relationship with wrestling fans during the conversation. He suggested that he did have "go away heat" with some fans but noted that it worked because he is talented in the ring.

“I think I have go away heat. So, the only reason why it works is because I’m a great wrestler. There’s a handful of the audience that is genuinely like, ‘Get this guy out of here," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

You can check out the full episode of Impaulsive with Michael Cole in the video below:

The 29-year-old made it to the final three of the Men's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by John Cena.

Logan Paul reveals he wants major new role in WWE

Logan Paul made a name for himself on social media and is hoping to help other WWE Superstars build their own brands.

During his conversation with Michael Cole on the Impaulsive podcast, the veteran announcer discussed how the company used to be restrictive about social media and referenced the issues with stars using Twitch in the past. He added that there were now people in place to help talents grow their brand, and Logan Paul stated that he should join the team due to his experience.

"I feel like I should be on that team. I’m definitely going to reach out about that. Everyone should be thinking about how to, not just build yourself, but how to build businesses. It’s the next level of conversation. Use the vehicle you’ve been given. I think every talent in WWE should be thinking like that, and it would be cool to be on that team to help build that," he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Logan Paul had an impressive reign as United States Champion before losing the title to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. It will be fascinating to see if the former champion can win the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month.

