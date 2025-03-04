Logan Paul and CM Punk mock Seth Rollins in hilarious leaked video

A new video reveals CM Punk and Logan Paul's hilarious reaction to Seth Rollins' entrance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The Visionary hit Punk with a Stomp after he was eliminated and cost The Second City Saint his opportunity to win the match at the PLE this past Saturday night in Toronto, Canada.

Ad

A video has surfaced online of Punk and Paul in their pods at Elimination Chamber during the former World Heavyweight Champion's entrance. Logan Paul taunted Seth Rollins' entrance, and Punk claimed that it was boring. You can check out the video by clicking here.

Ad

Trending

Punk kicked off last night's episode of WWE RAW with a fiery promo and called out Seth Rollins, The Rock, and John Cena. Rollins interrupted, and the two stars brawled through the crowd. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce later announced that Rollins and Punk would be squaring off in a Steel Cage match next Monday night on the red brand at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Former WWE writer reacts to CM Punk's promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on CM Punk's intense promo last night on WWE RAW.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that he would have booked Punk to brawl with Rollins throughout the entire show, especially with The Rock, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes not being present.

"We got the CM Punk pipebomb, state of the Union address. He called Rock a bald fraud, having a midlife crisis, then he went on to Cena and Rollins, and then we had the big brawl. Guys, if this is me, I am carrying this brawl out through the entire show. I am fighting outside, I am fighting in people’s backyard, I am fighting in the middle of the street. I am carrying this out throughout the entire show, especially if I know I don’t have Rock, I don’t have Cena, I don’t have Cody." [From 59:17 onwards]

Ad

You can check out this week's edition of Legion of RAW in the video below:

CM Punk defeated Rollins on the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see who emerges victorious in the Steel Cage match next Monday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.