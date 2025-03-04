Adam Pearce sends a message after WWE makes a huge announcement on CM Punk

Adam Pearce has taken to his Twitter/X account to react to the news of an upcoming CM Punk match being confirmed for the next episode of WWE RAW. The RAW General Manager reacted to the announcement of Punk and Seth Rollins facing off in a Steel Cage match on next week's edition of the Monday Night Show.

The Second City Saint and The Messiah brawled on WWE RAW, first in the ring and then backstage. This was a result of Rollins costing Punk a chance to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match last Saturday night. With neither man willing to back down, Adam Pearce had no choice but to confirm a match between them.

Now, the RAW General Manager has taken to XX/Twitter to react to the announcement with a simple and clear-cut message. Check it out below:

"It is official," tweeted Pearce.

Most fans expected WWE to save the marquee rematch between CM Punk and Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 41. Therefore, it came as a surprise when the contest was announced for RAW next week.

The duo had earlier gone to war on RAW's Netflix debut on January 6, where Punk emerged victorious. It remains to be seen if Rollins manages to exact his revenge and win this time.

