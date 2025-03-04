3 Reasons why CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is happening next week on WWE RAW

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and CM Punk will square off against each other in a Steel Cage match next week on WWE Monday Night RAW. The match was announced by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce backstage after a furious Seth Rollins wanted a match against Punk.

Rollins said that Punk had screwed him at Royal Rumble 2025, so he took revenge by getting him eliminated at Elimination Chamber. He said that he would have gone to any length to prevent CM Punk from going to the main event of WrestleMania.

Punk had kicked off Monday Night RAW tonight, and after a heated promo against The Rock and John Cena, he vented his anger on Seth Rollins. The Visionary came out in seconds, and the two threw hands at each other. Their brawl continued backstage, and that's when Adam Pearce announced their second match on RAW this year, but this time in a Steel Cage.

On that note, we list three reasons why CM Punk vs Seth Rollins is happening next week on WWE RAW.

#3. WWE has different plans for both men at WrestleMania 41

It appears that WWE has different plans for both men at WrestleMania 41. After announcing a second match on RAW next week, it's clear that they won't clash against each other in yet another singles match at WrestleMania 41.

The company might have booked Punk's match with Rollins to let him avenge his Elimination Chamber loss. For 'Mania, WWE might have plans for Punk's clash against The Rock.

The Straight Edge Superstar took some personal digs against The Final Boss on RAW tonight, calling him a "bald fraud." The comments could provoke The Rock to come out next week on RAW and announce a match against Punk at WrestleMania 41.

So, once Punk settles his scores with Rollins next week on RAW, he can feud with The Rock.

#2. To allow Seth Rollins to even the score with CM Punk and set up a trilogy at WrestleMania 41

The Steel Cage match between Punk and Rollins could also have been set up to set their third and final battle at WrestleMania 41.

Just like Punk had a series of three matches against Drew McIntyre, he might also be headed for a similar face-off with Rollins. Next week on RAW, Seth can defeat Punk by using any means and equal the scores. Then, at WrestleMania 41, the two can clash for a final bout.

#1. Roman Reigns is coming back to set up the rumored triple-threat match

After Royal Rumble 2025, Seth Rollins made another enemy: Roman Reigns. After the Rumble elimination, Rollins took out The Big Dog through a hard-hitting Curb Stomp that left Reigns injured. The OTC has been absent since then, and he can make a return next week on RAW to spoil the party for Rollins.

Not only Rollins but Roman Reigns also has some unfinished business with CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar eliminated both men simultaneously. Moreover, Punk and Roman Reigns have had bad blood since last year.

The former WWE Champion can return on RAW next week, attacking Rollins and Punk and setting up a triple-threat clash at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen who gets the final laugh among the three.

